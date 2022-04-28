

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $90.96 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $117.76 million, or $3.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.01 billion from $0.98 billion last year.



Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $90.96 Mln. vs. $117.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.50 vs. $3.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.05 -Revenue (Q1): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.



