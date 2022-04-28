

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $42.30 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $45.60 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Iron Mountain Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $1.25 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $42.30 Mln. vs. $45.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.14 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5,125 - $5,275 Mln



