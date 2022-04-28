

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $60.33 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $56.86 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Abiomed Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $53.32 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $269.85 million from $241.25 million last year.



Abiomed Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



