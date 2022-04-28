

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $585 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $325 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $474 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $3.08 billion from $2.90 billion last year.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $585 Mln. vs. $325 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q1): $3.08 Bln vs. $2.90 Bln last year.



