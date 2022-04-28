

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$240.34 million, or -$2.00 per share. This compares with -$200.29 million, or -$1.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$179.89 million or -$1.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.6% to $186.87 million from $135.77 million last year.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$240.34 Mln. vs. -$200.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$2.00 vs. -$1.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.84 -Revenue (Q1): $186.87 Mln vs. $135.77 Mln last year.



