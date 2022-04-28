

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The FTSE-100 benchmark of the London Stock Exchange moved higher on Thursday as earnings updates reignited investor sentiment on the premier bourse.



FTSE 100 oscillated between 7,425.61 and 7,4510.36, versus the previous close of 7,425.61.



The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7,499.88, up 1 percent on an overnight basis.



In the 100-scrip index, 84 scrips have gained over Wednesday's levels.



Standard Chartered gained 15 percent after it delivered a positive earnings surprise in the first quarter and outperformed rival HSBC.



Industrial software maker Aveva Group that witnessed a 16 percent drop on Wednesday recovered 4 percent in Thursday's trade.



Royal Mail, Electrocomponents, Barclays, Airtel Africa have all gained more than 3 percent. Barclays reported a smaller than expected fall in profits.



Supermarket group Sainsbury has dropped 4.7 percent after a profit warning alongside earnings updates.



Fresnillo has also fallen more than 4 percent. St. James's Place, London Stock Exchange Group, British American Tobacco, Reckitt Benckiser Group and Anglo American have all fallen more than 1 percent.



Lloyds Banking group is the most active scrip with a turnover of 77 million. The scrip has gained more than a 1.5 percent.



The GBPUSD pair dropped by 0.94 percent to 1.243 amidst the Dollar Index strengthening to 103.86 from the previous close of 102.95.



Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds increased to 1.8660 percent from Wednesday's close of 1.8160, in sync with the global spike in bond yields.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de