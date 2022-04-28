

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, PG&E Corp. (PCG) reaffirmed its core earnings guidance for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company now expects earnings in a range of $0.85 to $1.16 per share and core earnings in a range of $1.07 to $1.13 per share.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $0.89 to $1.23 per share and core earnings in the range of $1.07 to $1.13 per share.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







