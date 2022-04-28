

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will visit South Korea and Japan to further deepen the United States' ties with the governments, economies, and people of the two allied Asian countries.



This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration's rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and to U.S. treaty alliances with the Republic of Korea and Japan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on the President's Travel plan.



The Presidential visit, scheduled for May 20 to May 24, will build on more than a year of Washington's intensive diplomacy with the Indo-Pacific.



Biden is hosting the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit on May 12-13 in Washington, D.C.



In South Korea, President Biden will hold bilateral meeting with his newly elected counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol. While in Japan, Biden will meet Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.



'The leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships, enhance economic ties, and expand our close cooperation to deliver practical results,' Psaki said.



In Tokyo, President Biden will also meet with the leaders of the Quad grouping of Australia, Japan, India, and the United States.







