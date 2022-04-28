

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $730.57 million, or $4.83 per share. This compares with $567.50 million, or $3.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, KLA-Tencor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $775.64 million or $5.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.2% to $2.29 billion from $1.80 billion last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $730.57 Mln. vs. $567.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.83 vs. $3.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.82 -Revenue (Q3): $2.29 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.93 - $6.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2,300 - $2,550 Mln



