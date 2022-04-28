

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $42.74 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $18.77 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $25.49 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.9% to $283.79 million from $221.86 million last year.



OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $42.74 Mln. vs. $18.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.41 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q3): $283.79 Mln vs. $221.86 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 - $6.02 Full year revenue guidance: $1.160 - $1.195 Bln



