

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $440 million, or $130 per share. This compares with $244 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $561 million or $1.66 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $5.39 billion from $5.30 billion last year.



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $440 Mln. vs. $244 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $130 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q1): $5.39 Bln vs. $5.30 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de