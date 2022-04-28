

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $80.75 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $31.35 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $311.36 million from $267.57 million last year.



Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $80.75 Mln. vs. $31.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $311.36 Mln vs. $267.57 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.09 - $0.13 Full year EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.49



