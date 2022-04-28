

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $376.2 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $517.1 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $428.8 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $376.2 Mln. vs. $517.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.43 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.56



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de