

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Fuel Services (INT) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $26.3 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $18.9 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $26.8 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 109.1% to $12.46 billion from $5.96 billion last year.



World Fuel Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $26.3 Mln. vs. $18.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $12.46 Bln vs. $5.96 Bln last year.



