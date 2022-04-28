

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Thursday, Celanese Corporation (CE) lifted its earnings outlook for the full year 2022.



Celanese said that based on the strong start to the year, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to approach its 2021 adjusted earnings per share performance. For the full year 2021, the company had reported adjusted earnings per share of $18.12.



Previously, the company had expected to report adjusted earnings of at least $15.00 per share in 2022.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of 15.79 per share for the full year 2022.







