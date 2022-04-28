

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $245.33 million, or $3.78 per share. This compares with $236.81 million, or $3.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $245.56 million or $3.78 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $3.02 billion from $2.67 billion last year.



Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



