

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $882 million, or $3.02 per share. This compares with $91 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $891 million or $3.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.9% to $5.23 billion from $3.66 billion last year.



United States Steel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $882 Mln. vs. $91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.02 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.95 -Revenue (Q1): $5.23 Bln vs. $3.66 Bln last year.



