

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $323 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $302 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $752 million or $1.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $4.28 billion from $3.95 billion last year.



Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $323 Mln. vs. $302 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.84 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q1): $4.28 Bln vs. $3.95 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $9.60 to $10.00



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STRYKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de