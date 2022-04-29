

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $192 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $171 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.9% to $1.07 billion from $0.90 billion last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $192 Mln. vs. $171 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $1.07 Bln vs. $0.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.67 to $2.81



