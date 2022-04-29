

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson Plc (PSON.L), a British publishing and education company, reported that its first quarter underlying sales grew by 7%.



Assessment & Qualifications sales grew 22% with growth across all areas.



Virtual Learning sales increased 3% underpinned by strong retention rates in Virtual Schools and growth in OPM.



English Language Learning sales increased 18%, with growth in Pearson Test of English volumes weighted to first-quarter from borders re-opening and improving global mobility.



Workforce Skills sales grew 9% (excluding acquisitions) driven by ongoing growth in BTEC, GED and TalentLens.



Higher Education sales were down 5% due to expected declines in US Higher Education reflecting the continued decline in enrolments and courses per enrolment combined for the 2021/22 academic year.



Sales in businesses under strategic review decreased 11%.



The company said it remains on track to deliver on our 2022 financial expectations and medium term guidance.







