LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson Plc (PSON.L), a British publishing and education company, reported that its first quarter underlying sales grew by 7%.
Assessment & Qualifications sales grew 22% with growth across all areas.
Virtual Learning sales increased 3% underpinned by strong retention rates in Virtual Schools and growth in OPM.
English Language Learning sales increased 18%, with growth in Pearson Test of English volumes weighted to first-quarter from borders re-opening and improving global mobility.
Workforce Skills sales grew 9% (excluding acquisitions) driven by ongoing growth in BTEC, GED and TalentLens.
Higher Education sales were down 5% due to expected declines in US Higher Education reflecting the continued decline in enrolments and courses per enrolment combined for the 2021/22 academic year.
Sales in businesses under strategic review decreased 11%.
The company said it remains on track to deliver on our 2022 financial expectations and medium term guidance.
