

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) reported first-quarter adjusted EBIT margin of 11.1%, compared to 8.7%, prior year. The adjusted EBIT margin from the OEM business increased to 20.2% from 14.0%, prior year. Looking forward, MTU confirmed its guidance for the 2022 fiscal year.



First quarter adjusted EBIT rose 52% to 131 million euros. Net income was 53 million euros or 0.99 euros per basic share compared to 49 million euros or 0.91 per basic share, last year. Revenue was 1.18 billion euros in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 19% from the prior-year period.



For fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect revenue to be between 5.2 billion euros and 5.4 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT is expected to increase in the mid twenty-percent range.



'We are continuously monitoring the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. If necessary, we will adjust our guidance,' said Reiner Winkler, CEO of MTU Aero Engines AG.







