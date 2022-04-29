

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate remained unchanged in March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the gross unemployment rate was 2.5 percent in March, same as seen in February.



The latest unemployment rate was the lowest since June 2008, soon before the global financial crisis, the agency said.



The gross unemployment fell by 1,300 persons to 72,000 in March from 73,300 in the preceding month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, fell 0.9 percent in March from 1.0 percent in the previous month.







