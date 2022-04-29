

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $4.49 billion, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $3.55 billion, or $1.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $5.64 billion or $3.16 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $13.54 billion from $13.81 billion last year.



AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $4.49 Bln. vs. $3.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.51 vs. $1.99 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $13.54 Bln vs. $13.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $13.92 - $14.12



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBVIE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de