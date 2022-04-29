

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment index for April is due at 10:00 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major opponents. While it held steady against the yen, it recovered against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 130.09 against the yen, 1.0532 against the euro, 1.2548 against the pound and 0.9707 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.







