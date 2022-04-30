

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc. (HIK, HIK.L) said Friday that it has not entered into any transaction with Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT), contrary to a PR Newswire announcement issued today indicating that Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Hikma have entered into a commercialisation and license agreement for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, in Europe and the UK.



In a separate press release, Opiant said it had no knowledge of the press release issued by Cision PR Newswire, and it is fake. Opiant and Hikma are not involved in any discussions of the type.



Cision PR Newswire issued a notice across its service confirming that journalists, investors and other readers should disregard the news release, 'Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Hikma announce exclusive $225 million commercialisation and license agreement for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, in Europe and the UK' issued April 29, 2022, over Cision PR Newswire.







