

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Decatur, Alabama -based Wayne Farms, LLC. is recalling around 30,285 pounds of a ready-to-eat or RTE chicken breast fillet product that may be undercooked, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The RTE chicken breast fillet products were produced on March 1 and 21, 2022. The products subject to recall include 9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz 'ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST' with 'use by' date 5/30/22; and 9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz 'ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST' with 'use by' date 6/19/22.



The affected products bear establishment number 'EST. 20214' on the case. These items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and further distributed to restaurants.



The recall was initiated after the company received a customer complaint that the RTE chicken product appeared to be undercooked. However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



FSIS is concerned that some products may be in distributors' or restaurant freezers or refrigerators. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products, and to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.







