

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) announced that its Board of Directors has reelected Carlo Messina as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.



Messina is the Managing Director and CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo since September 2013.



The Board conferred on him the powers necessary and appropriate to ensure consistent management of the company.



The Board was elected at the Shareholders' Meeting, which approved the proposals relating to the two long-term incentive or LTI initiatives linked to the new 2022-2025 Business Plan and the overall results achieved at the end of the Plan.







