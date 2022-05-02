

- BOFA RAISES ASTRAZENECA PRICE TARGET TO 12500 (12000) PENCE - 'BUY' - DZ BANK CUTS FAIR VALUE FOR RECKITT TO 7500 (7800) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS HSBC PRICE TARGET TO 710 (715) PENCE - 'BUY' - RPT/RBC RAISES RECKITT PRICE TARGET TO 5900 (5500) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM'



