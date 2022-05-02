

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.30 billion, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $1.34 billion, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.0% to $13.01 billion from $9.16 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.30 Bln. vs. $1.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.59 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $13.01 Bln vs. $9.16 Bln last year.



