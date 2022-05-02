

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade balance swung to a deficit in February, as initially estimated, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 117 million in February versus a surplus of EUR 785 million in the same month last year. In the initial estimate, the trade deficit was EUR 91 million.



In January, the trade deficit was EUR 244 million.



On a yearly basis, exports increased 18.7 percent in February, following a 16.5 percent rise in January. According to the initial estimate, exports grew 17.7 percent.



Imports grew 30.5 percent annually in February versus a 29.2 percent rise in the initial estimate. In January, imports rose 33.4 percent.







