Global Payments Inc. (GPN) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $244.73 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $196.68 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $584.84 million or $2.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $2.16 billion from $1.99 billion last year.



Outlook:



Citing better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, the company reiterated its guidance for the full year. The company still expects adjusted revenue to be in the range of $8.42 billion to $8.50 billion and adjusted EPS to be in a range of $9.45 to $9.67 for the year.



On average, 36 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect to report earnings of $9.49 per share on revenue of $8.46 billion for the period.



Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $244.73 Mln. vs. $196.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.87 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q1): $2.16 Bln vs. $1.99 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $9.45 - $9.67 Full year revenue guidance: Adj $8.42 -$8.50 Bln







