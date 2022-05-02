

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) announced Monday that Sean Kerins will be the president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective June 1, 2022, succeeding Michael Long, who will become executive chairman of the Arrow board of directors on the same day.



Kerins will also join the Arrow board of directors effective following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2022.



Kerins, a nearly 15-year veteran of Arrow, served as chief operating officer since December 2020. Prior to that, he served as president of Arrow's global enterprise computing solutions business since 2014, and previously president of the North American region for that business.



Before joining Arrow in 2007, Kerins spent ten years at EMC in sales and professional services roles, as well as progressively senior roles at Coopers & Lybrand Consulting, also serving as an industrial engineer at General Motors.







