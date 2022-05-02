

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc. and Auspex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., U.S. affiliates of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), have reached an agreement with Lupin to resolve the dispute over Lupin's Abbreviated New Drug Application for a generic deutetrabenazine product. As a result, the litigation in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey will be ended, and Lupin will have a license to sell its generic product beginning April 2033, or earlier under certain circumstances.



Teva noted that it will continue to litigate the ongoing patent infringement suit it brought against Aurobindo regarding Aurobindo's ANDA for a generic deutetrabenazine product.







