The Orano group today announced the acquisition by Orano Projets of INEVO, an engineering firm specialized in process engineering and the optimization of industrial performance.

This acquisition will enable Orano Projets to strengthen its presence on the process industries market, in particular via the deployment of digital and AI solutions firmly anchored in unique specialist expertise and industrial experience.

With INEVO, Orano Projets is strengthening its capacity to respond to its customers' large-scale projects, from the upstream phases of R&D and pilot development, through the phases of completion of turnkey projects and optimization of industrial performance for sites in operation.

INEVO employs around fifty people located in Lyon, Rouen and Grasse, as close as possible to key customers. The acquisition adds to Orano Projets' existing teams, numbering 1,600 employees worldwide.

Guillaume Dureau, Chairman of Orano Projets said: "I am delighted to welcome our colleagues from INEVO with whom we are about to initiate a new phase of development within Orano Projets. Following on from the integration of CERIS, this acquisition confirms Orano Projets' ambition to become a key player in the health-pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Thanks to INEVO's know-how in process engineering, which is recognized by those in the profession, we are expanding our service offering to provide our customers with even more added value, innovation and performance"

Anthony Ruiz, Chief Executive Officer of INEVO, added: "We are delighted to be joining the Orano group and to contribute our expertise in process engineering to support Orano Projets in its development"

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges.

Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle.

Every day, the Orano group's 16,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About Orano Projets

As a widely recognized expert in nuclear fuel cycle engineering, Orano Projets works for the Group's own facilities and for external customers. Its services range from operator support engineering to comprehensive EPCM (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Management) missions. Orano Projets is also developing its nuclear business outside the fuel cycle, as well as in new markets outside the nuclear sector (health, pharmaceuticals, biotechnologies, defense, and other industries subject to severe requirements). Orano Projets has 1,600 employees worldwide.

About INEVO

A specialist in the engineering of processes involving solids, liquids and gas, for the healthcare, pharmaceuticals, fine and specialty chemicals, biotechnology and cosmetics sectors, INEVO works on industrialization and optimization studies, as well as on diagnostics in process engineering and simulations based on predictive models using artificial intelligence. INEVO employs around fifty people located in Lyon, Rouen and Grasse.

