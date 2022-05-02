

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Clorox Co. (CLX):



Earnings: $150 million in Q3 vs. -$61 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.21 in Q3 vs. -$0.49 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.97 per share Revenue: $1.81 billion in Q3 vs. $1.78 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 - $4.30



