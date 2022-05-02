

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $14.16 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $19.27 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $108.57 million from $117.06 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $14.16 Mln. vs. $19.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $108.57 Mln vs. $117.06 Mln last year.



