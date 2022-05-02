

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $989 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $213 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 billion or $1.88 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 85.9% to $3.81 billion from $2.05 billion last year.



Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $989 Mln. vs. $213 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.48 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.81 Bln vs. $2.05 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEVON ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de