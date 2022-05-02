

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $143.05 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $91.62 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $754.31 million from $713.70 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $143.05 Mln. vs. $91.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $754.31 Mln vs. $713.70 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 - $0.81 Full year EPS guidance: $5.32 - $5.42



