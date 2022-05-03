

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $73.0 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $193.4 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $337.4 million or $1.61 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.66 billion from $1.60 billion last year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $73.0 Mln. vs. $193.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $6.65 - $6.85



