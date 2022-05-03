

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation increased at a sharp pace in March, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index increased 51.68 percent year-on-year in March, following a 43.86 percent rise in February.



Prices in the domestic market increased 67.63 percent yearly in March and those in the non-domestic market rose 24.19 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy accelerated 55.04 percent annually in March. Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods increased by 32.38 percent and 11.96 percent, respectively.



Prices for durable consumer goods gained 16.92 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods rose 11.86 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices grew 6.97 percent in March, led by a more than 15.0 percent increase in energy prices.







