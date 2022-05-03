

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $518 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $295 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $518 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.48



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CENTERPOINT ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de