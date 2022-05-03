

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) trimmed its revenue guidance for the full-year 2022 to reflect ongoing impact of foreign exchange fluctuations.



For fiscal 2022, the company still projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share on adjusted revenues now expected between $15.4 billion and $16.0 billion, down from the prior guidance range of $15.6 billion to $16.2 billion.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.51 per share on revenues of $15.97 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







