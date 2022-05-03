

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS):



Earnings: $120 million in Q1 vs. -$373 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.20 in Q1 vs. -$0.60 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $904 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.45 per share Revenue: $3.49 billion in Q1 vs. $3.22 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $1.72 - $1.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,650 - $3,68 Mln Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $7.25 - $7.37 Full year revenue guidance: $14,780 -$14,925 Mln



