

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG):



Earnings: -$2 million in Q1 vs. $648 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q1 vs. $1.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $672 million or $1.33 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.12 per share Revenue: $2.31 billion in Q1 vs. $2.89 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 - $3.55



