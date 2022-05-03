

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp (KOPN) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at -$1.37 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$4.15 million, or -$0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $11.58 million from $11.68 million last year.



Kopin Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$1.37 Mln. vs. -$4.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.02 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $11.58 Mln vs. $11.68 Mln last year.



