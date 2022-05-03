

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) announced earnings for first quarter of $662 million



The company's bottom line came in at $662 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $671 million, or $2.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $3.94 billion from $3.54 billion last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.00 to $9.40



