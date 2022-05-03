

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $149.2 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $110.1 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $168.1 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.42 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



Outlook:



For the full year, SEE updated its adjusted earnings guidance to $4.05-$4.20 per share based on 149 million outstanding shares. This compares with its previous EPS outlook of $3.95 to $4.15, based on 150 million shares outstanding.



SEE slightly raised its sales outlook to $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion from $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion provided earlier.



Adjusted EBITDA outlook also is increased to $1.22 billion-$1.25 billion, from $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion.



Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $4.1 per share for the year on revenue of $5.9 billion.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $149.2 Mln. vs. $110.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q1): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $4.05 to $4.20 Full year revenue guidance: $5.85 - $6.05 Bln







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEALED AIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de