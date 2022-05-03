

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, data giant S&P Global, Inc. (SPGI) lowered its earnings, adjusted pro forma earnings and adjusted pro forma revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022 to reflect the results of the first quarter, as well as its most recent views on the macro-economic and geopolitical environment.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $12.00 to $12.25 per share and adjusted pro forma earnings in a range of $13.00 to $13.25 per share on revenue growth of more than 40 percent and adjusted pro forma revenue growth in the low single digits.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $13.40 to $13.60 per share and adjusted pro forma earnings in the range of $13.30 to $13.50 per share on revenue growth of more than 40 percent and adjusted pro forma revenue growth in the mid-single-digits.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $13.23 per share on revenues of $12.62 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







