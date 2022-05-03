

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil has reached an agreement to sell its Romanian upstream affiliate, ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania, to Romgaz for more than $1 billion. ExxonMobil has been present in Romania's upstream sector since November 2008.



The agreement includes all shares in ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania along with interest in the XIX Neptun Block offshore Romania.



'ExxonMobil continues to evaluate our portfolio of opportunities, focusing our investments in advantaged assets with a low cost of supply,' said Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company.







