

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Romania and Slovakia this week to meet the displaced Ukrainian parents and children, who fled the country following Russian invasion.



During her visit, from May 5 to May 9, she will also meet with U.S. service members, U.S. embassy personnel, humanitarian aid workers, and educators.



Jill Biden is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian mothers and children on Mother's Day.



The First Lady will depart the United States for Romania on the evening of Thursday, the White House said.



On Friday, she will visit Mihail Kogalniceau Airbase in Romania, where she will meet with United States military service members. In the evening, the



First Lady will travel to Romanian capital Bucharest.



On Saturday, Jill Biden will meet with members of the Romanian Government, U.S. embassy staff, humanitarian aid workers, as well as educators who are



helping teach displaced Ukrainian children and incorporate them into a stable and safe school environment.



She will then travel to Bratislava, Slovakia to meet with



U.S. embassy staff.



On Sunday, the First Lady will travel to Kosice and Vysne Nemecke to meet with Ukrainian refugees, humanitarian aid workers, and local Slovaks who are



supporting families who have sought refuge in their country during the Ukraine crisis.



On Monday, Jill Biden will meet with members of the Slovak Government.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de